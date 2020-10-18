Chuks Onuoha, Aba.
CHAIRMAN of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abia State chapter, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, has assured his members of the party’s determination to take over political leadership of the Abia State government in 2023.
He gave this assurance during a town hall meeting organized by the party for its members in Umuahia North LGA.
He praised the steadfastness of the members in the state,and reminded them of the task ahead in taking over the governance of the state, starting from the December 18 local government election.
Regarding the 2023 election, he said, “APC will win five over five,” and expressed satisfaction with the immense efforts of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and other APC leaders in the state.
He charged the APC faithful to eschew every form of discord and work for the success of the party, adding that it would bene t them both in the State and national levels.
He took a swipe on Prof Mkpa Agu Mkpa-led Abia State Independent Electoral commission (ABSIEC) for allegedly trying to convert the electoral umpire to a revenue generating agency of Abia State.
Leave a Reply