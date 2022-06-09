From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
In the aftermath of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) national convention, the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, has said that Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, remains the hero of oppressed Nigerians.
The campaign organisation, in a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity, Yemi Kolapo, said the Kogi governor stood firm in the APC convention, not minding be alleged gang-up.
Bello had scored 47 votes in the APC convention against 1271 votes by former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, who emerged as winner of the ruling party’s presidential ticket. However, Kolapo noted that although the APC convention was peaceful, it was allegedly flawed.
According to him, “it is sad to note that those who should know and who many progressives had thought of as leaders with integrity are the ones working against the people they were (s)elected to represent for egocentric reasons.
“In this process, one leader stands out, according to the majority of Nigerians. And that leader is one that has proven to the downtrodden and those regarded as ‘Nigerians without surnames’, that regardless of age long intimidation by the elite, the best of our people can stand tall without compromising the values that we should have been known for as a nation.
“That leader, I say with all sense of fairness, is Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello of Kogi State. He is the hero of this process and has made his point loud and clear to the admiration of even his worst enemies.
“If there was a clear, desperate gang-up …against one person, and that person never for once disappointed his teeming supporters but rather fought to the very end,… then he should be celebrated by the constituency he represents – the youth.”
