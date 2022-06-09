From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) national convention, the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, has said that Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, remains the hero of oppressed Nigerians.

The campaign organisation, in a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity, Yemi Kolapo, said the Kogi governor stood firm in the APC convention, not minding be alleged gang-up.

Bello had scored 47 votes in the APC convention against 1271 votes by former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, who emerged as winner of the ruling party’s presidential ticket. However, Kolapo noted that although the APC convention was peaceful, it was allegedly flawed.