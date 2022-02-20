Molly Kilete, Abuja

Former Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has distanced himself from campaign posters by some group of persons calling on him to contest for the 2023 presidential elections.

Buratai, who is also Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Benin, said he has never indicated interest in politics or declared his intention to contest for the office of president in next year’s general elections. He reiterated his contentment and commitment to national service in his present capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic.

He has therefore called on the public to ignore the posters which he said is the handiwork of mischief makers for reasons best known to them.

Buratai, made this known in a statement signed by former director army public relations officer Brigadier General Sani Usman, issued in Abuja.

The statement made available to Daily Sun, reads; “The attention of His Excellency, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, has been drawn to calls and dissemination of campaign posters calling on him to join partisan politics and contest for Presidential candidature of one of the political parties by some persons.

“However, it is essential to state that the Ambassador has never indicated interest, discussed with, or directed anyone on such matters. Therefore, such calls and posters should be discountenance as they did not emanate from him, nor is he interested in them. It is entirely the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them.

“His Excellency wishes to reiterate his contentment and commitment to national service in his present capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic. He remains loyal and eternally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve. He, however, wishes to thank all well-meaning persons, friends and well-wishers who showed concern over this development”.