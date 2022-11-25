Kenneth Udeh

Leaders and members of a prominent women socio-political group and Nawfia Community both in Anambra Central have unanimously endorsed the return bid of Senator Uche Ekwunife to the National Assembly.

Ekwunife representing Anambra Central at the 9th Senate received the backing of the group and community following a resolution passed from their separate engagements where they agreed to galvanise support to ensure that the female Senator secures enormous votes from their various wards to inorder to return to the Senate.

Hinging their decisions on the representative performance of Ekwunife which they described as satisfactory, a group under the aegis of “Gifted Ladies For Good Governance” adopted Ekwunife as their sole candidate for the 2023 elections. To further demonstrate their solidarity the group collapsed their structure to the People’s Democratic Party and pledged massive support for Senator Uche Ekwunife.

At the gathering on Friday held at Awka which had the presence of Ekwunife, the Leader and founder of the women’s group, Mrs Gift Nwajiogo declared the Association’s resolve to support Senator Uche Ekwunife whom she described as one of their own, adding that the decision was due to her massive developmental strides she has attracted to their Senatorial zone.

Mrs Gift, urged members of the Association to rally support for Ekwunife from their various wards; “We can’t quantify the enormous goodies Senator Uche Ekwunife has brought to our senatorial zone from infrastructure, bills , motions , not to mention a private philanthropic deeds to our people.

“We have jointly decided to throw our Weight behind her not just because she’s a woman but majorly because of her relentless efforts and achievements. We have also decided to align and vote for her political party , which is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). I charge all our members to go to their various political wards and campaign vigorously for senator Uche Ekwunife.

In a related development, constituents of Nawfia Community have declared their intention to vote based on Competency while identifying with Senator Uche Ekwunife candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Anambra Central Senatorial elections.

Taking turns to itemise her achievements, members of the community in a stakeholders meeting with Senator Ekwunife stated that she has performed creditably well to deserve their votes .

Former President General of Nawfia, Mr. Chinonso Okoye declared that Ekwunife is the sole candidate of the community. Okoye said that Nawfia will vote for PDP in the upcoming general elections; “Ekwunife remains our sole candidate; her works in our various communities are evident and they speak for themselves. It is our resolve to ensure that she secures the maximum votes more than what she has always received from this our community.

In similar responses at both meetings, Ekwunife thanked the community and group for their reception and subsequent endorsements. An elated Ekwunife noted that Nawfia is one of the communities where she consistently wins elections. Ekwunife enumerated her projects executed in their community, while promising to do more when eventually elected.

In a bid to escalate her human empowerment programmes , Ekwunife during the week declared open a five Days Skill Acquisition Training programme by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Skill Acquisition Training which she facilitated for youths in her constituency.

According to Ekwunife, during the now ongoing training provided by NASENI hundreds of participants will undergo a practical tutorial on solar energy installation.

Ekwunife who also Chairs the Senate Committee on Science and Technology at the 9th Senate admonished participants to make proper use of the opportunity, adding that skill acquired through the Training will sustain them in the Society.

Ekwunife downplayed the over dependency on white Collar jobs; “White Collar jobs are no longer available for everyone and we have an increasing rate of Unemployment in Nigeria. The essence of this program is to equip you with relevant skills and substance” Ekwunife noted.

In response, participants of the training joyfully appreciated the lawmaker for giving them access to such life changing opportunities, especially at a time the economy of the country is not encouraging.