From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A group in Ebonyi State, Advocates for Good Citizenship And Peace, has urged Ebonyi electorate to vote for people with proven records of performance, transparency and public interest at heart in the 2023 general elections without minding their political parties.

The group gave the advice at a press conference in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

The group stated they have launched a candidate based campaign tagged “Na Person, No be party” across the state.

National Coordinator of the group, Kelechi Mbam, said the candidate -based voting will enthrone good leadership that will bring about the needed development and peace in Ebonyi State.

He said “we are all aware that our dear country Nigeria,will go into polls come 2023 to elect another set of political leaders ranging from state to National Assembly members as well as governors of states and ofcourse, the President.

“The prelude to this decisive moments have begun nationwide as different political parties have commenced sales of nomination forms. This means that, parties are expected to conduct their primary election in order to elect a candidate who will fly the party’s flag in various elective positions.

“We have followed closely, the trend of things as it unfolds and we regret to observe that there is a dangerous fashion creeping into our political system. This deadly canker ‘worm if unchecked, is capable of continuous enthronement of bad leaders in our polity.The issue of placing political parties above individual pedigree is becoming overwhelming in our voting pattern. A situation where a credible candidate fails election because he contested under a perceived smaller party has continued to deal with us hegatively than ever. On the other hand,where a credible candidate emerges from a majority political party there is no barrier for such a candidate to enjoy maximum suppor of his or her people.

“It is on the above backdrop that we have decided to launch campaic for candidate based voting tagged: Na Person; No Be party”