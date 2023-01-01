From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chris Hassan has expressed hope that 2023 will be a year of victory and resounding success for the PDP during the next elections.

Hassan in a press statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, John Akans urged the people to remain committed and unshakable towards the rebuilding project of the Governorship Candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang during the next election.

“As we are all aware, 2023 is an election year which presents to us, another auspicious opportunity to renew our pact with the electoral process and reaffirm our trust and confidence, through the ballot box, for our choice candidates who will get our mandate back, to to deliver prosperity and other dividends of democracy to our people.

“The PDP is already the party of choice in Plateau State, with our comprehensive structure and campaigns across all the pulling units, Wards and Local Government Areas in the State and our excellent performance while in government speaks for us, by the massive and verifiable projects we delivered while in government are so far in every sector and across the Local Government Area of the state.”

He expressed dismay over the monumental failure, disastrous and suffocating performance of the APC at the state and national level and assured the people that the party was ready and poised again to take over to rescue and rebuild Plateau and Nigeria for Nigerians.

“We are blessed in the State, that His Excellency, Barr Caleb Mutfwang our own undisputed leader and the incoming Governor who is poised to rescue and rebuild Plateau state is on the ballot and that gives us opportunity to make it right this time around.

“There is no doubt Mutfwang is on the ballot as our Candidate for the coming election, for this singular reason as a people we do not have a better alternative or choice than to come out en-masse to vote PDP, for a better and exclusive leadership in the state.

“And again there is no doubt whatsoever, that PDP is the most prepared, most organized, and most loved party in the State and Nigeria at large and we are passionately appealing to all citizens particularly the electorates to make a resounding statement of victory by coming out to vote for the PDP; Atiku/Okowa for President, Mutfwang/ Piyo for Governor and all our National Assembly and State Assembly Candidates, all-the-way, in the 2023 general elections.

“We urge all eligible voters to go and collect their PVCs and to remember that with the new BVAS Technology which will be used to conduct the Elections, your vote is your power and the 2023 votes will surely count and be counted in favour of your choice candidates.”