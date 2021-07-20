From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A group, Concern Benue indigenes Living in Nasarawa CBILN, has endorsed Terver Akase, the chief press secretary to the Benue state governor Samuel Ortom as the preferred governorship aspirant ahead of the PDP governorship primaries likely to hold late next year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Coordinator of the group James Agashi and the Secretary Okpanachi Orokpo of the CBILN said that Akase was chosen based on his achievements, especially in the area of human capital development.



CBILN said, “Having looked into the antecedents of all governorship aspirants, the group decided to support an aspirant with no biased antecedent and who is interested in the develop­ment of Benue state.

“The group decided to pull its strength for the emer­gence of a candidate who has the experience in dealing with the public, not as a politician, but as a public servant who knows the needs of the masses.”

CBILN said that it chose Akase, the Konshisha born Journalist and a fellow of several professional bodies, because of his antecedent in both the civil and public service.

According to the statement, “Akase knows the masses more, he has related with the people and this gave us the assurance that the CPS can influence physical devel­opment and impact the lives of Benue people as he has always done.

As consultations for the 2023 governorship election continues to draw closer, many contenders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the chief Press Secretary of Gov. Ortom Terver Akase has become house hold name for the race to the people of Benue.

The group is calling on the Incumbent governor, Samuel Ortom to throw his Weight behind Akase who will consolidate on his achievements for the overall development of Benue state.