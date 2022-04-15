From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Sam Ohuabunwa, has decried the spates of killings, dehumanisation and sufferings in the country, saying Nigerians are suffering and needed urgent help.

The presidential hopeful said he was not contesting presidency for the sole of aim of exploiting Nigerians, noting that he was contesting to end killings and sufferings in the country.

He stated that he has the competence and capacity needed to reposition the nation.

The immediate past president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria stated this in a statement signed by his Media Office, on Thursday shortly after the presidential aspirant submitted his expression of interest forms in Abuja.

He said, “I’m the most serious aspirant, in the PDP so far. I have been with the delegates of the entire 36 states of Nigeria, meeting with them one-on-one the second time. You can ask PDP faithful across the states and they will tell you.

“I traveled to Zamfara State yesterday. I have been to Kabbi, Kaduna, Bauchi, Sokoto and even Maiduguri. And I do most of these journeys by road. I’m not one of the aspirants that gather somewhere and say what they are not doing, making it look like they are doing something.

“Anybody who is not serious and committed to solving the problemss of Nigeria cannot do what I’m doing. Anybody who does not feel what the country is going through currently and cannot confront it with courage and can’t not be a better option for Nigeria at this time. The country is going through a lot at this time.

“Nigerians can’t be running away. We need to take back our country. Nigerians are running away from kidnapping, abduction, armed robbery and ritualists. This shouldn’t be happening, and so, we need to confront these things and then take back our country.

“I have been able to go round the country to see the sufferings of the people, to sympathise with them and encourage them. Nigerians are suffering.

“I have interacted with many Nigerians. I understand what their feelings are. I know what they are going through. And they are not happy; they are being made to go through these ugly experiences for no good reason”