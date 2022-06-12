You can only bring back your enemies who have their reasons for opposing you back to your side if you are able to address their grouse against you. But as for those ones that are so mean and have no cogent reasons for their hatred for you, bringing them back to your side may prove very difficult if not impossible. There are those that will still not support you even if you pluck out your eye and give it to them. There is nothing Tinubu will do that will make Mr. President, Buhari, to support him. There is no way, Osinbajo, who belongs to Bola Tinubu’s school, politically, will support Tinubu. People believed that little persuasion would have made Osinbajo to step down for Tinubu but Osinbanjo was not just standing on his own, Osinbajo was standing and refused to step down for Tinubu on the instruction of some powerful persons. And there is no way this category of people will ever be satisfied no matter what Tinubu does for them. Their intention is to take their own pound of flesh and crush him politically. Let me tell you this: but for the advice of some sound political strategists and tacticians, Tinubu would have been disqualified from contesting the primary. It was because they could not succeed to disqualify him that was why they attempted to play the consensus card with Ahmad Lawal. Ahmad Lawal was one of the political loyalists of Tinubu. Lawal once boasted that Tinubu was his leader and he was going to support him, but suddenly the language changed because some persons were bent to frustrate Tinubu out of the race. The battle is not entirely between APC and PDP, it is a battle between Tinubu and some fraction of APC because there is a lot of trouble from the home front.

Don’t you think Tinubu can address this challenge if he is able to get a popular and widely acceptable running mate? That is another problem. Bola Tinubu is a southerner Muslim from the Southwest and getting a popular and sellable Christian from the North will be another challenge. Because if we take the battle to either

the Northwest or the Northeast, who are predominantly Muslims, how is he going to get a popular Christian running mate? This battle is a contest between Tinubu and Atiku on one hand; it is also a contest between Tinubu and the Muslims in the North on another hand; and a contest between Bola Tinubu and the Hausa-Fulani in the northern Nigeria on yet another hand. In the northern Nigeria, ethnicity has a huge role to play; religion also has a serious role to play. Until Tinubu is able to get a political heavyweight Christian in the northern Nigeria to pair with him, it is not going to be easy. APC, PDP and Labour Party with Peter Obi are parties with three popular candidates from the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria. Are we looking at a contest in which ethnicity will likely play a major role in who emerges as Nigeria's next President? There is no contest and there won't be any contest between Tinubu and Obi. Similarly, there won't be any contest between Atiku and Obi. It would have been better if Obi had supported Atiku Abubakar. There is no doubt, Obi is a good presidential material, but he has no electoral value. Obi has no political clout to win presidential election in Nigeria. Obi will face a major challenge from the Southeast and his major problem will come from his home-state, Anambra. Recently, the national chairman of APGA came out in a video condemning Obi over his exit from APGA after he had sworn and vowed publicly not to leave the party. But eventually he decamped to PDP. Since leaving APGA, Obi has not been able to win a ward, a Councillor or a local government seat. True to that claim, when he was a running mate to Atiku, Obi was unable to deliver his local government. That confirms that he is a popular name, but political feather weight. As at today in Nigeria, there is no other political party, apart from PDP and APC, that has what it takes to dislodge these two major political parties as far as presidential election is concerned in Nigeria.