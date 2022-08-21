From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Leader, Atikulated Global Movement,(AGM) Maryam Atiku Abubakar has said that the forth 2023 general elections should not be focused on power acquisition but on how to restore hope to millions of Nigerians.

Atiku made this disclosure at the inauguration of the AGM,held in Abuja, yesterday.

She said that Atiku is the only candidate that can tackle the present insecurity and restore the nation’s economy if elected.

“The 2023 election is not just about acquiring power or attaining positions and titles; it is our opportunity to restore this country to a prosperous one once again. Nigeria is ours, a country that has given so much to many of us. Hence, we must seek a chance at a

better life for many of our fellow citizens.

The theme for this event is Aspirants and Candidates United. This theme is very fitting. No matter the position you are vying for or aspiring to, it is essential for everyone, not just the candidates, to remember that victory or loss is collective. We have to unite to truly

achieve the agenda of unity, prosperity, and security.

Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, the founder and National Chairperson of the AGM,in her remarks revealed that the group is a self funded organization for unifying Aspirants and Candidates of the People’s Democratic party ( PDP) ahead the 2023 elections.

“We aim to mobilize and deliver Thirty-seven Million (37,000,000) votes for the party with One Million (1,000,000) minimum votes from each state across the thirty-six (36) States in Nigeria with the Federal Capital Territory

(FCT).

“We are focused on bringing the necessary solutions to usher in a new Government in 2023. We are Nigerians from different tribes, races, religions, professions and genders at home in Nigeria and in the diaspora who wish to work for the successful emergence of a brand-new President of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria under the platform of our great party in 2023,she said.

The National vice chairperson, Princess Nboky Onyeri said the party have 15000 aspirants across the country, adding that they would be be donating their campaign offices and vehicles to the presidential candidate.