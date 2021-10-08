By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former minister of works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Ganiyu Solomon and others, yesterday, declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the right person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

They said the experience of Tinubu, being a hunter for talent, lover of human development, an economic problem solver and bridge builder, made him a round peg in a round hole to replace Buhari in 2023.

They stated this at the official launch of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA ‘23), Lagos State chapter, yesterday.

SWAGA ‘23 is a campaign group rooting for the candidature of the former Lagos governor as president in 2023.

Sanwo-Olu endorsed the activities of the group and praised members for their doggedness, action, vision and commitment to the cause of a Tinubu president.

Solomon said Tinubu had demonstrated leadership and mentorship. “If we want progress in Nigeria, we have to present Tinubu as our presidential candidate and vote him in,” he said.

Former minister of works who is also national chairman of the group, Adeyeye, thanked members of the Central Working Committee for setting the machinery, which led to the official launch of SWAGA Lagos Chapter in motion. He said the group had earlier visited over 90 Obas across the five divisions of the state.

Professor of Ecotoxicolgy, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Adebayo Otitoloju, in his keynote address titled: ‘Credentials of the next President of Nigeria,’ said the country needed “a politician who is able to read the needs of the people, someone who can set up political machinery to achieve set tasks, a leader of leaders committed to the unity of the country. These attributes and more can be found in the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .