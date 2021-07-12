From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A total of 209,123 pupils drawn from 2,448 public primary schools in Oyo State are currently benefiting from the homegrown feeding programme, under the National Social Investment programme (N-SIP) of the Federal Government.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion in Oyo State, Mrs. Christiana Abioye, made the disclosure at an event organised for 66 trained independent monitors, selected across the 33 local government areas of the state for timely reports of the scheme, held in Ibadan.

She stated that the programme has ensured more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable people across the state.

The Media Officer of the ministry, Temilola Akarah, in a statement, endorsed by the Dr. ‘Bunmi Babalola, Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, in the state, said the participants were also given engagement letters and tablets for them to be more effective in the discharge of their duties.

The permanent secretary stated that the programme has helped the vulnerable population to have improved and sustainable living conditions, with increase in the economic growth of the state, describing the scheme as a right step in the right direction.

Abioye noted that Federal Government’s social investment programme is in line with the poverty alleviation programme of Governor Seyi Makinde of the state.

Her words: “This administration believes in quality education, good health and adequate security as well as thriving economy, which are in tandem with the aims and objectives of Federal Government, N-SIP.”

She, however, appealed to the Federal Government to expand the social investment programme in view of the increasing population in the state.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, in the ministry, Mrs Jumai Abdu-Ali, said the 66 youths had earlier been trained on the assignment.

She stated that the re-training of personnel on the application of the social investment management information system (SIMIS), became imperative for effective service delivery.

“The application allows the Ministry to have visibility up to the local government level, which will guide us at the federal level to ensure that, the programmes are working in line with their objectives, which will essentially help us to deliver on our mandate and contribute to Mr. President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty,” she said.

Farouk said the sum of N30,000 would be paid as stipend to the participants, while the contract would last for one year. She added that 4,452 applicants were shortlisted out of 5,000 applicants nationwide, stressing the need for the participants to handle the task given to them with diligence.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Executive Assistant to Governor Makinde on Disability Matters, Ayodele Adekanmbi, and the State Director, National Orientation Agency, Oyo State, Mrs Folake Ayoola, commended the efforts of the Federal Government and urged the independent monitors to carry out the assignment with the heart of sincerity and use the gadgets for the purpose meant for.

Also two of the participants, Mr. Olayinka Babarinde and Mrs. Jumoke Ismail, lauded the programme and appealed to the Federal Government to sustain the scheme, so as to enable them plan their future through the stipends that would be given to them.

The independent monitoring officials are to undertake periodic report on the performance of all Federal Government programmes in their respective local governments in Oyo State.

