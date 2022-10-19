From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and Tingo Mobile Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to empower 20 million farmers with phones, fertilizer and tricycles, to boost food production.

According to the MoU, one million tricycles will be imported from South Korea and each of the political zones will have 2 assemble plants for the tricycles.

Tingo’s President, Chris Cleverly, who was flanked by Auwal Tahir, Ayoola Olaide, Rory Bowen, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said handlers of the agricultural sector must do everything to salvage the country from looming food crisis due to climate change.

Cleverly added that without food security, there would not be national and international security.

“Whether we have domestic crisis in food, climate change unless we work together, the chances are we will not have any opportunity to help ourselves.

“Food security is national security. National security is international security. So, when we work together, we will understand that we are working at a magnifying level.

“So, Tingo is a telecommunication giant that provides the things that help the farmers become the hero of our story. It is when we make the farmers stronger that we are stronger.

“It is pleasure that I sit here in the presence of the President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria to sign this agreement.

“1 million tricycles to help them access the market. The products will be coming from South Korea.

“2 assemble plants will be located in each of the zones. So that the farmers will feel the impact of good agricultural business.

“We expanding our operation to target 20 million farmers. We are providing inputs like fertilizer and telephone devices.

“AFAN will be providing us with those farmers and guarantee that those things will be used.

AFAN’s President, Farouk Rabiu Mudi, said noted that there must be sustainable agricultural programmes regardless of government.

He said: “We formed All Farmers Association of Nigeria to speak with one voice and to have one representation so that we will not be disintegrated.

“Our focus is to partner with private sector. Unless agriculture is private-sector driven we cannot go anywhere.

“Because over the years farmers in Nigeria have been lining on government which are not sustainable.

“History shows that from the time of Shehu Shagari we can understand that there have been a lot of programmes that last from the previous government that this government seceded. We need to have something that is sustainable.”