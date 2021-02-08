From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) originally meant to take place in March through April 2020 in Benin City, Edo State, has again been moved from February 14th through February 24th 2021 to April.

Hon Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, made the disclosure at the media briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The February 14 -24 2021 for the multi-sports competition was approved by Extra- Ordinary National Council on Sports (NCS).

He said the reason for the new date was based on the science of the virulent nature of the second wave of COVID-19.

The postponement was at the instance of Council of Sports involving States directors of Sports and Commissioners.

The Federal Government and the Edo State government are expected to announce a new date for epoch making event.

The festival have suffered postponement for the fourth time due to the ravaging COVID-19.

Recall that the NSF was initially fixed to hold from March 20 through April 1 2020 but was postponed on March 17 by President Mohammadu Buhari indefinitely as a result of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The festival was later rescheduled to hold from 3 to 18 December 2020, but suffered another postponement as it was shifted to January 3 to 18 2021.

However, the festival was later moved again to hold from February 14 to 28 2021 which is no long tenable.

Our source further noted that the postponement was not unconnected with federal government’s favourable disposition to support the festival’s funding.

The source gave assurances that the festival will hold in April once the dates are specified.