Joe Apu

Officiating officials for the forthcoming 20th National Sports Festival due to commence March 20 in Benin, the Edo State capital have been mandated to undergo a compulsory medical test.

The directive came in form of a memo from the department of Sports Medicine in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development dated 17th February, 2020 and signed by Dr. Samuel Ogbondeminu stated that the National Council on Sports in its last meeting held in Benin mandated every officiating technical official for the Sports Festival to undergo a compulsory medical examination for fitness.

Dr. Ogbondeminu who is Secretary, MOC Medical Sub-Committee noted that the medical test became necessary to avoid adverse medical conditions experienced in past festivals.

The officiating technical officials according to the directive is expected to have a good physical examination as well as undergo blood pressure checks, PCV and fasting blood sugar.

“Every sports federation involved in the festival should request from every invited officiating technical official to present a medical report of fitness from a certified medical practitioner (who must state his/her folio and contact telephone numbers).

A total of 27 compulsory sports and 5 optional sports will be competed for at the 2020 edition of the NSF to be hosted in Benin City, Edo State.