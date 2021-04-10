By Paul Erewuba, Benin

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu yesterday at the University of Benin, led Team Edo to win the football event of the ongoing Edo 2020 against Team Borno.

Shuaibu, who was introduced in the second half of the game, said after the match that he did not allow his ability to play football affect his determination to be educated, while admonishing athletes to combine education with sports.

Shuaibu, who motivated his side to win 4 -2 against Borno praised Team Borno for putting up a good fight.

Speaking on the impasse as regards the FG delay in releasing funds to Edo, he explained that Governor Obaseki, the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed and others reached a compromise.