Team Edo’s female cricketers were again on the winning side on Wednesday in their competition’s T20 event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

The Edo female team, which will play in the final later on Wednesday, beat teams from Kaduna state and Akwa Ibom.

In their first game, Edo defeated Kaduna State by eight wickets, before going on to beat Akwa Ibom by three wickets.

Also, the Akwa Ibom female side defeated Kaduna State by 83 runs.

Lagos also scored 19 runs to outwit the FCT team.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the male competition, Kwara won their match against Delta by four runs after 15 overs.

Akwa Ibom, who had lost in the female category to Edo, won their game against Kaduna by 83 runs.

The Lagos male team were edged out by Edo team as they were beaten by eight wickets, before defeating Anambra by 95 runs.

In the match between Kaduna State and Kwara, the former won by 55 runs.(NAN)