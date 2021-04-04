Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Sunday in Benin received the torch of unity of the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Edo 2020”.

After he received the torch from Peter Nelson, the Secretary of the festival’s Main Organising Committee (MOC) in Edo Government House, Obaseki described the festival as “a festival of unity”.

He said: “As you are all aware, the National Sports Festival is a festival of unity, a festival that brings the entire country together.

“More than ever before in our history, we need to come together at this time.

“This is why the Edo government, in spite of all the challenges and difficulties of the (COVID-19) pandemic, did all it could to ensure that we still hold the 20th edition in Benin.”

The governor said the government and people of Edo were glad to receive the torch.

“We promise that we will keep it alive and pass it on to the next generation and the next state that will be hosting the next festival,” he said.

Obaseki, thereafter, passed on the torch to his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, who is the Chairman of the festival’s MOC.

He said Shaibu would galvanise sports men and women for the festival which was expected to be declared open on a Tuesday by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.(NAN)