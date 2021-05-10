From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Registrar/Chief Executive, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, today, said 21, 175 candidates representing 75.72 percent scored five credits and above including English language and Mathematics in the November/December 2020 National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations.

She said this while announcing the 2020 results at its national Headquarters in Benin City, Edo State.

“In terms of number of credit passes obtained by candidates for purposes of academic and work progression revealed that 75.72 percent of the total number of candidates that sat for the NBC/NTC examinations (21,175 candidates) obtained five credits and above including English language and Mathematics; whereas, 92.42 percent (i .e 25,844 candidates) scored five credits and above with or without English language and Mathematics”, she said

Besides, the NABTEB Registrar said a total of 32,541 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,583 centres but 32, 336 later sat for the examinations.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe while commending the successes recorded thus far by NABTEB, said it would employ technology to help reduce examination malpractices.

“The board has continued to strengthen its quality assurance mechanisms, including measures to checkmate examination malpractice.

“For the examinations under reference, 250 candidates representing 0.77 percent of the total candidates that sat for the examinations were found to be involved in examination malpractice.

“This is an improvement compared to 603 candidates (1.22 percent of the total candidates that sat for the 2019 November/December certificate examinations) that were established to have been involved in examination malpractice.

“The board will continue to make more effort by stepping-up training of examination personnel and use of technology to further check examination fraud”, she said.

‎