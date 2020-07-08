Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Contrary to claims by some members of the Imo State House of Assembly that it has commenced impeachment proceedings against the Speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins, 21 members of the House from the All Progressive Congress(APC) have denied their involvement, insisting that the allegation is only emanating from the minority six members from the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

The House Committee Chairman on Information and Judiciary, Hon Dominic Ezerioha, on behalf of the 21 members from APC, made the denial while speaking to newsmen on the matter, responding to a media report which berated the governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, and alleged that 22 members of the House had signed on to impeach the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

Ezerioha denied that there was any truth to the allegations.

He said that the Speaker has the majority of Imo lawmakers on his side, adding that no APC lawmaker had signed on to impeach the Speaker, except the opposition lawmakers who, he said, have taken to the media to insult and blackmail the governor of the state on the sensitive issue of salaries and pensions.

According to him, the leadership of the House have been working with the governor to ensure that all civil servants and pensioners are paid after a verification process by the state government, whilst also ensuring that peace and development in the state.

He revealed that the twenty-one members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had a dinner yesterday with the Speaker and resolved to give their full support and backing to the administration of Governor Uzodinma to enable it to succeed with its agenda to develop and bring prosperity to Imo citizens.

Also speaking, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Emeka Ahaneku, said:

‘We don’t need the wailers or those opposed to the administration of Governor Uzodinma to guide members of the state legislature in performing their duties,’ he said.

Ahaneku added that if there was going to be an impeachment it would be done at the House complex, noting, however, that there was nothing like that for now.

He added that what is being played out is ‘corruption fighting back’ through special interests trying to destabilise the administration of Governor Uzodinma.