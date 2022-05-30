Twenty-one bodies have been recovered from the crash site of a Nepali passenger plane in a remote hilly area in Nepal’s Mustang district, a local government official said on Monday.

“Twenty-one dead bodies have been recovered while one remains missing,” Netra Prasad Sharma, chief district official of Mustang, told Xinhua.

Ten bodies have been sent to Kathmandu in a helicopter, the official said.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Twin Otter plane went missing on Sunday morning minutes after it took off from the Nepali city of Pokhara for Jomsom in Mustang district.

The Nepal Army, which was leading the search and rescue effort, found the crash site on Monday morning.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Nineteen passengers, among them 13 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans were aboard the plane along with three crew members, said Tara Air, the operator of the flight.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Indra Singh Sherchan, a hotelier at the crash site, said the site was located at 4,100 meters above sea level and the bodies were scattered here and there on the cliff.

“As the plane didn’t catch fire, the faces can be identified,’’ he told Xinhua.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Air accidents were not rare in Nepal as travel by air is an option when overland routes were generally not in good shape in the mountainous country, especially during the monsoon season. (Xinhua/NAN)

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .