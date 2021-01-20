From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

No fewer than 21 persons have reportedly died in the last two weeks as a result of outbreak of Gastroenteritis (Cholera) in Burutu, Bomadi and Warri South-West local government areas of Delta State.

Majority of the dead casualties were said to have breathed their last before getting to the hospital.

Our correspondent learnt that over 200 persons especially children, have already be infected with the disease.

Local sources said infected patients mostly children, are streaming into public health facilities within the affected localities for medic attention.

Tuomo, Tamigbe and Gberegolor are said to be worst hit communities in Bomadi Local Government Area.