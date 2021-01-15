Bauchi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, has said 21 out of the 22 passengers involved in a road accident in Bauchi have died.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning, when a Toyota bus belonging to Borno Express heading to Maiduguri from Jos, with 14 passengers, and a VW Golf 3 wagon coming from Misau heading to Bauchi, with eight passengers, including two female children on board, had a head-on collision.

The two vehicles had plate registration numbers as BO89A28 for the bus and MSA759XA for the Golf car, respectively.

Twenty-two passengers were involved in the auto-crash, two initially survived with fatal injuries, and were receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH), Bauchi.

However, the FRSC boss, yesterday, said one out of the two survivors also died on Monday.