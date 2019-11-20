Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Crisis rocking the Olubadan-in-Council and traditional institution in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has been put to rest as parties involved in the litigation have settled out of court.

In the terms of agreement, which formed the judgment delivered by Justice Aderonke Aderemi of the Oyo State High Court yesterday, the 21 kings installed by the immediate past administration, led by Abiola Ajimobi, have lost their crowns, and they have all becomes chiefs of different cadres.

The Ibadan chieftaincy crisis began in May 2017 when the former administration began the process of reviewing the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and subsequently installation the 21 kings as beaded-crown and coronet-wearing monarchs in the 11 local government areas of Ibadan.

The 21 chiefs promoted to the status of kings by the immediate past administration of All Progressives Congress in Oyo State comprised eight among 11 members of Olubadan-in-Council and 13 village heads (baales). They were all installed as kings at Mapo Hall, on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

A member of Olubadan-in-Council and former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, rejected the crown, while two other members of the council died before the installation.

Ladoja dragged the state government and the installed kings to the state High Court. A judgment delivered in January 2018 by Justice Olajumoke Aiki on the case, declared the review of Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect. The state under the past administration, however, appealed the judgment of the High Court.

But the present administration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, through the Commissioner for Justice, Oyelowo Oyewo, had approached the Court of Appeal that it wanted to withdraw the appeal and settle out of court. But the higher court said it was set for judgment and the case could not be withdrawn. The court then directed that the case be retried at the High Court and should be assigned to another judge.

Delivering the judgment in the suit with number M/317/2017, Justice Aderemi, said: “All the gazettes affecting the chieftaincy laws of Ibadanland, particularly Gazette Nos14 vol. 42 of August 23, 2017;15 Vol 42 of August 24, 2017 and 3 vol 43 of March 29, 2018 and the subsequent elevation of high chiefs and baale in Ibadanland as obas during the pendency of this suit be and are hereby set aside.

“That the right to wear beaded crown and coronet granted by the state government during the pendency of the suit, are hereby revoked. That the first defendant (Oyo State governor) shall take steps to reconcile all parties involved in the chieftaincy matters to foster unity and harmony in the protection of the tradition of Ibadan land as relates to the chieftaincy laws of Ibadan land.”

In their swift response, the family heads (mogajis) in Ibadanland described the judgment as victory for Ibadanland, and for the sons and daughters of Ibadan.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the mogajis, Wale Oladoja, the group said the judgment reflected true wish of the people of Ibadanland.

They, however, enjoined the embattled chiefs to support Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, for rapid development of Ibadanland.