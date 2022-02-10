From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa, has sworn in 21 chairmen and vice- chairmen elected in last Saturday local government area election in the state.

The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) had declared the All Progressives Congress(APC), as winners in all the 21 councils and 225 wards in the state with 16 female councilors emerging.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Justice Ambursa led the elected council chairmen and their vice-chairmen in oath taking witnessed by former Deputy Governor of the State, Alhaji Bello Dantani; General Muhammad Magoro, among others.

While addressing the elected chairmen, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, charged them to work harder, listen to the voice of those that did not vote for them, their supporters and ensure they discharge their duties diligently.

The governor, who disclosed that 16 female councillors were elected among the councilors, noted that the state has done well during the election with peaceful conduct of people without violence.