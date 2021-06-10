The Ebonyi government on Wednesday said it would set­­­-up a 21-man committee to tackle the lingering crisis bedeviling the state-owned Ebonyi State University (EBSU).

Gov. David Umah made the disclosure at a meeting in Abakaliki with stakeholders, including government functionaries, representatives of trade unions and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Others at the meeting were the state founding fathers and elders council, representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Students Union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the institution’s employees are being owed four months salaries.

The state government in 2020 slashed staff salaries by 20 per cent due to the difficulties occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Umahi charged the soon-to-be- inaugurated committee to work as a visitation panel to the university and to get details of school fees, subventions and allowances being given to the school.

He also tasked it to get sources of revenues of other universities of similar status and submit findings and recommendations within one month.

“The committee should be drawn from different organisations and stakeholders of the university community and is to be inaugurated on June 11,” he said.

Umahi reiterated his commitment to the security and welfare of the university’s students. (NAN)