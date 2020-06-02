Twenty-one opposition political parties, under the aegis of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Cross River State chapter have congratulated Governor Ben Ayade on the fifth anniversary of his governorship and 21st anniversary of Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement in Calabar, the state capital, and signed by Sunday Michael and Castro Ezema, chairman and publicity secretary respectively, the body commended Governor Ayade’s effort at industrialising the state, saying he has “catapulted Cross River to an enviable pedestal.”

The opposition parties further praised the governor for his proactive response to the global pandemic.

“Your fighting spirit, especially in agro revolution, has effortlessly seen to the spread of the entire length and breadth of our hitherto sleepy state with projects of gigantic proportions.

“You have even gone a notch higher, feeding these numerous projects with suitable manpower, sourced locally to confront, subdue and deplete the state’s dwelling army of unemployed youths, a move that has insulated the people from the pangs of the ravaging COVID-19 by churning out massive palliatives,” the CNPP said in the statement.

The 21 opposition parties further commended Ayade, saying he has, within five years in office, stamped his footprints on the sands of time.

“Your ferocious pursuit for collective best has catapulted Cross River to an enviable pedestal. And you have indelibly stamped your footprints on the sands of time. This is exemplified in the landmark achievements you have decorated and adorned your name with within just five years at the helm of our state.”

The opposition parties thanked the governor for setting the Cross River Anti-Tax Agency to lift the burden of excessive taxation on the less privileged and encourage the growth of small scale businesses in the state.