Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 20 pharmacists appeared before an investigative panel of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) over a reported professional misconduct.

The cases of professional misconduct against the accused pharmacists were reported to the PCN by some unsatisfied clients, thus requesting that the PCN panel investigate the matter and met out punishment where necessary.

Chairman, PCN Governing Board, Prof. Tijjani Mora, who addressed journalists after the 41st regular meeting of the Governing Council, in Abuja, said that most of the cases were addressed by the investigative panel, except for few others that were referred to disciplinary tribunal for further investigation.

He said the essence of the punitive measures was to promote and ensure professional sanity and encourage members of the Council to operate in accordance with the ethics of the profession.

He said: “The investigative panel is the first step in the cause of disciplinary action. The accused pharmacists were meant to face the panel. We were happy that complainants were satisfied with the outcome of the sittings.

“We were able to reconcile the cases administratively. It was one or two cases that were referred to disciplinary panel. Others have been taken care of, at the investigative panel.”

He said that the Governing Council were concerned about insufficient internship opportunity for new pharmacy graduates, and that had been source of frustration for themm

He said: “On average, we produce 1,500 to 1,800 new graduates every year. Regrettably, there are insufficient vacancies to accommodate them as regards internship.

“We are collating data on available internship vacancies across states in Nigeria so that we can have a good idea on how to place new graduates for the purposes of internships.”