Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Petty traders numbering 210 have been given interest free soft loan of N10,000 each by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Anambra State.

NDE Coordinator, Chika Ufele, said the job directorate came up with the scheme to empower some women that required little capital to start or improve on their businesses.

Ufele, who disclosed this in Awka during the launch of the disbursement of the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Loan Scheme (MEES), said the beneficiaries, mainly women, were selected from the 21 local government areas, adding that 10 persons were selected from each council.

“This scheme is being implemented in the 36 states of the federation, including Federal Capital Territory and it is in line with its mandate which, among others, is to design and implement programmes to combat mass unemployment in the country through its various programmes and schemes.

“NDE is currently engaged in entrepreneurship training for those interested in the CBN/NIRSAL Micro-finance Bank Loan Scheme where they can access up to N10 million under the Agri-Business, Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS).

“The training is open to anybody that is interested in starting a business or wishes to expand an existing one,” she said.