Twenty one thousand women and youths, drawn from six states of the federation are to benefit from a $200 million World Bank-assisted Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) initiative.

The APPEALS Specialist, Mrs Heather Akanni, made the disclosure on the sidelines of a training workshop for the facilitators of the project in Lagos on Tuesday.

The six states slated to benefit from the project are Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Enugu and Cross River.

Akanni, who is the National Women, Youths and Livelihood Specialist at the National Coordinating Head Office of APPEALS, said the 21,000 women and youths formed 35 per cent of 60,000 people, expected to benefit from the initiative across the six states.

She said that people living with disabilities were expected to be incorporated in the 35 per cent allocated to women and youths in the initiative.

“This is to improve women’s livelihood,” she said.

The Enugu State Women, Youths and Livelihood Specialist, Mrs Ihuoma Eze, assured that Enugu State being one of the focal states, would take the initiative seriously.

“We are prepared to empower women and youths, who have interest in agribusiness, including production, processing and marketing.