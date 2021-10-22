The Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, says 216 students bagged First Class Honours in the 2020/2021 academic session.

Adebayo said this on Friday in Ota during the institution’s 16th Convocation Ceremony, the Conferment of Doctorate Degrees and Presentation of Prizes.

According to him, 1,681 students graduated for the 2020/2021 academic session.

This comprised 216 students who made first class honours; 719 second class upper honours; 435 second class lower; third class 30 and 281 post graduate students.

The vice-chancellor added that the institution has been working to get accreditation for all its programme.

Adebayo said that leadership had been major challenge of Africa, adding that the institution is working assiduously to equip their graduates with the required potential to proffer solutions to these problems.

“The covenant university is on a mission to restore dignity of black race which is attainable through quality research,” he said.

He congratulated parents for the milestone accomplished on their children and bringing the vision to pass.

Adebayo advised graduating students to let their difficulties be turned to opportunity to succeed.

Earlier, the Chancellor of the institution, Dr David Oyedepo, stressed the need for graduands to be purpose driven to live a meaningful and impactful life.

Oyedepo urged them to approach life with a contributor’s mentality and they would make the most of it.

“Go and add value to your world by having a positive thinking and commitment to life contribution which is what makes men a women of exploit,” he said.