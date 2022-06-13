By Steve Agbota

The Federal Government has expressed worries over the loss of 217,875 people on the nation’s roads, between 2011 and 2020, following a stunning 111,920 road crashes, which also resulted in 402,360 casualties.

It was also specifically pained over a reported financial loss to the road disasters estimated at over $7 billion annually.

Speaking at the 2nd Edition of a Public Policy Dialogue, organised by the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIOTA), the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said the road transport industry is presently, largely dominated by unregulated privately owned vehicles.

“Nigeria has about 201,500 kilometers of roads, made up of 35,000 kilomters of Federal roads representing 17 per cent of the total road network, 26,500 kilomters of states roads representing 13 per cent, and 140,000 kilomters of local government roads representing 70 per cent. “The Federal Government has embarked on a massive road rehabilitation programme of Federal roads that has significantly improved the nation’s motorable road standards. However, the state of deterioration of a significant percentage of this road network has made the road susceptible to various woes resulting in accidents and loss of lives and properties,” she explained.

Ajani who lamented the security situation on the roads, said it was worthy to note that between 2011 – 2020, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) recorded 111,920 road crashes; 402,360 casualties in which 217,875 died.

According to her, recently, the security challenges on the nation’s highways such as armed robbery and kidnapping have become very rampant and worrisome.

She said the situation has made it necessary to strengthen safety and security in the nation’s road transport system nationwide, while assuring stakeholders of continuous functional policy formulation and implementation, especially for road transport and mass transit administration in the country.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Dr. Kayode Olagunju, who is the current Commandant, Federal Road Safety Commission Academy Udi, Enugu, has said the use of the road without attracting any harm or death to oneself or others was the most preferred alternative. In his paper presentation, titled: “Transport Safety Management in Nigeria: Challenges and Possibilities, he introduced road safety as the use of the road without attracting any harm or death to oneself or others: rather than not destroying through automobiles, the road, and infrastructure.

He affirmed the World Health Organisation (WHO), 2018 statistics that said 1.25 million people are killed on roadway annually.

