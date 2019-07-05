Dangote Cement Plc has flagged off the Dangote Bag of Goodies Consumer Promo; to reward 21 million people across Nigeria.

Group Head, Corporate Communications, Dangote Industry, Anthony Chiejina, made this known during the promo launch in Lagos, yesterday.

He said: “21 million people will be winners in this promo that is the first of its kind in the country.

“It is a big one, and it is like pulling out a quarter of Nigerians out of poverty.”

Chiejina further said the promo was unique as it has the interest of consumers at heart and a sign of appreciation for their patronage so far.

“We recognise our consumers as the backbone of our business and using this promo as a means of supporting and giving back to them,” he said.

Also, Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement, Joseph Makoju, said the promo was to reward valued customers for their unflinching support, which made the company the first choice in building construction.

Makoju said the company developed top quality brands to offer customers’ satisfaction and durability in their building projects.

According to him, the promo is open to all consumers of its Dangote Cement BlocMaster, Dangote 3x Cement and Dangote Super Falcon Cement brands.

Also, the company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said the promo was to reward consumers with life changing prizes in tandem with its core values.

“To grow our business, we need to constantly create values in terms of quality, competitive pricing and deposit in customer’s emotional bank account to become their preferred brand at the point of their purchase. As a business, we recognise the importance of every member of our value chain-distributors, wholesalers and retailers, as such, we have invested in growing their businesses,” Sanni said.

She said the consumers promo is another huge investment to help its distributors improve their sales, adding that 70.5 million bags of cement would have scratch cards for various gift items.

According to her, the promo, which will run from July 1 to September 30, will have gifts such as Saloon car, motorcycles, tricycles, televisions, fridge, airtime and cash prizes.

She disclosed that the gifts would be redeemable at all Dangote depots, regional offices and selected customers’ outlets nationwide.

Also, Deputy Director, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lagos Zonal office, Mrs. Nkiru Onuzulu, said the commission would monitor every process of the promo.

Onuzulu said that this was to ensure that it was free and fair and for customers to get their promised gifts from the company.