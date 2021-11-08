By Moses Akaigwe

Organisers of the annual Abuja International Motor Fair have observed that as the automotive industry struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns and the consequent economic downturns, the sector needs special attention to boost its recovery.

The Chairman organising committee, Ifeanyi Agwu who made this observation while updating journalists on the forthcoming 21st edition of the fair, said the specialised exhibition was being packaged with the industry’s recovery as its major aim. .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The 21st Abuja International Motor Fair is scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre Annex, Abuja, from November 15 to 20, 202.

Agwu, who is also the Managing Director, BKG Exhibitions, stated that a large number of the major brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, banking, insurance, regulatory and policymaking agencies and bodies are taking part” in this year’s fair.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He remarked further, “Though the sector is passing through turbulent times in the country the persistence of major players in participating in this event is attributable to the importance they attach to it as a key event for demonstrating and showcasing capabilities and potentials.

“We cannot but attribute their consistency to the strategic importance attached to it by all the stakeholders in the industry who have been hardworking and making sacrifices here and then. It has been a collective effort and all hands have continually been on deck, starting from the private sector to the various agencies of government both at the state and federal levels.”

The BKG Managing Director said all the major brands and models of vehicles, spare parts, accessories, and allied products and services available in Nigeria would be on display throughout the duration of the event, which this year will be held indoors.

He urged every stakeholder to endeavour to show up at the event, especially those that were yet to book for the event as, according to him, the spaces are almost being sold out..

It was learnt at the briefing that exhibitors are expected from the automobile, construction equipment, lubricants, auto parts, accessories to security gadgets, and allied sectors.”So, in this case, visitors to the fair will definitely be treated as the king which they are by these exhibitors as they jostle for a rewarding business lead, friendship, partnership, and increased sales.”

From the Financial sector, auto financing and acquisition facilities and schemes shall be on display at the various stands of the firms from the sector. Those interested in enjoying the synergy existing between the automobile industry and the Insurance sector will get the best and latest from reputable Insurance Companies at the fair arena. Some of the automobile dealers will showcase their own in-house finance/ acquisition schemes

Visitors that are interested in knowing and or updating their knowledge about fleet management would also get the best and the latest in that sector of the automotive business from experts in the field that would be on ground at the fair.

“It’s going to be a bumper harvest for the numerous visitors to the event; their socio-economic status notwithstanding. Every visitor would gain one thing or the other at the fair as we have ensured that almost the interests of all segments of the society are adequately catered for at the fair”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .