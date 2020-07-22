21st Century Technologies Limited, a leading ICT powerhouse in Africa, has launched Konet, a wholly indigenous business collaboration tool that will help small, medium and large-scale enterprises adapt to the new world of work instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Konet is Nigeria’s first collaboration tool, a technology suite that empowers individuals, SMEs, startups and businesses to become more productive online. Its features include Voice, Video, Live Chat, File Sharing with Brand Customisation, among others.

The Web virtual conferencing market size of $12.58 billion in 2020, is estimated to reach $19.02 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6% (PRNewswire Report).

Speaking during a virtual press conference to launch the service on July 15, 2020, founder and CEO of 21st Century Technologies Limited, Wale Ajisebutu, said the platform was carefully designed to cater for the needs of businesses as they face the new normal occasioned by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing what the company intends to achieve with the service, Ajisebutu said: “Our plan is to build an ecosystem to enable collaboration, most secure collaboration environment in businesses, add efficiencies to workflows and allow organisations make decisions quickly with customers, vendors and partners.”

He emphasized that Konet was a very secure platform with enterprise grade security features and compliance standards to prevent data loss.

“Our ISO certifications make us top of the line globally. However, we’ve ensured that our services remain easily deployed and used by businesses.

“This will help Nigeria as a country to rebuild the damaged economy being caused by COVID-19 pandemic,” the 21st Century CEO added.

Ibukun Femi-Ajala, Konet team lead, further stated that the service was targeted at corporate bodies, transportation, retail, hospitality, educational institutions, government and individuals. With Konet’s seamless connectivity, brainstorming sessions with your teammates will be more productive.

“Konet is more than just a collaboration tool and will become a technology marketplace. We have decided to launch first and then introduce other key features and products in batches. Unquestionably, you will see some features of Konet in other existing products, which have been successful,” he said.