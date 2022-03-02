Foremost information technology company, 21st Century Technologies Limited, has partnered with Siemens Energy to build 2 X 10MW SGT 400 turbine power plant for its data centre facilities.

The turbine plant will be stationed at 21st Century’s Data centres sited in Ikeja and Lekki, Lagos.

According to the company, the power project which will be ready for installation and commissioning by Q4 2022, will run on gas, diesel and hydrogen, to complement other sustainable energy sources on the facility.

Speaking on the deal, the Chief Executive Officer, Wale Ajisebutu, said the project was part of the organisation’s expansion plans to seamlessly and efficiently manage communications networks across the country and beyond.

21st Century choice of turbine technology further solidifies its leadership status in a highly competitive IT space and raise the profile of its data centre facilities which are designed above Tier IV standard and rated the largest in West and North Africa.

In addition to turbines, the data centres draw power from a host of other sources including direct connectivity to the national grid, solar panels and array of generators to drive seamless and uninterrupted operations.

Commenting on the innovation, Ajisebutu said: “We built the first data centre in Nigeria in 2004. We are very proud indeed to mention that the facility has been successfully running for the last 18 years. Many thanks to our team, technical partners such as Schneider Electric and numerous customers for the trust repose in us. Their support and best wishes will forever remain source of encouragement to our entire team.

On our new project, we are greatly inspired by Siemens Energy’s readiness and commitment to our project in building the most sustainable data centre in this part of the world. We are well positioned and fully mobilised to re-write the history of data center in this part of the world.”

Also speaking on the deal, Vice President of Sales – Region Africa at Siemens Energy, Marcus Nelle expressed delight on the new deal and further reiterated the company’s support for 21st Century Technologies in its quest to improve infrastructure in Nigeria and Africa.

Ajisebutu also spoke on the company’s expansion moves which included diversification into alternative energy space.

He said, “We have acquired factory building to build Solar Photovoltaic Module as well as advanced battery systems in Nigeria.