Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Members of the South-East caucus of the 9th National Assembly comprising of senators drawn from Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi and Abia states are in a crucial meeting with the speaker of the House of Representatives over the exclusion of the South-East zone as beneficiaries of the Senate approved $22.7bn development loan requested by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The South-East senators had minutes ago met with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his office over the issue and thereafter, proceeded to the House of Representatives complex to meet with the Speaker of House Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Recall that the South-East was completely left out as a beneficiary of the proposed Federal Government’s loan of $22.7bn meant for development projects across the country.