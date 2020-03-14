Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has maintained that the exclusion of the southeast zone from the 22.7 billion dollars loan approved by the Senate for infrastructural development in the country is an indication that the zone is never an integral part of the country.

Media and publicity secretary of the Igbo separatist group, Emma Powerful, made the claim in a press statement he made available to reporters in Owerri.

He, however, decried the situation where the zone would be begging to be included in the loan as shameful and degrading, just as he urged the zone to fight for what is rightfully theirs instead of lamenting.

According to Powerful: “In line with information reaching the IPOB family worldwide that South-East senators and governors are begging the Abba Kyari and Maman Daura-controlled government of Nigeria through their rubber-stamp National Assembly to include the South-East in their corrupt sharing of the $22.6 billion loan from China is embarrassing, tactless and indicative of their ignorance and that of those who still believe in the myth of one Nigeria.

“Following the exclusion of the zone, IPOB has, however, emphasised that the South-East has never been regarded as part of Nigeria despite the area laying the golden eggs.

“Despite years of bootlicking and willful submission to the hegemonic whims of the Fulani caliphate, these minions are yet to realise that Nigeria is not one and can never be. This latest humiliation is heightened when one considers the fact that all the resources, both human and natural, that sustains and drives economic life in Nigeria comes exclusively from Biafraland.

“It is a thing of shame that a people so blessed and endowed by God Almighty will so humiliatingly reduce their status to that of beggars instead of fighting for what is rightfully theirs.”

He added: “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will continue to openly condemn such brazen act(s) of shameless humiliation by the Efulefu political class domiciled in Abuja and Lagos.

“The unconscionable Fulani political class continues to squander the resources of the people of Biafra in the name of one Nigeria through a combination of chronic economic mismanagement, unfathomable corruption and warped politics of vindictiveness that vests the power of allocation of funds in hands of three Fulani men in Abuja.

“Monkeys in an urban zoo will do a better job at running an economy than the quota-based, educationally-challenged fellows mismanaging the economy of the British-created … a kingdom called Nigeria. With the notable exception of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, these senators and political lightweights in Abuja should stop making a mockery of the great nation of Biafra because of their self-serving need to appear relevant.

“This latest Fulani caliphate move to exclude some regions and people, they feel they cannot control, in their ‘sharing’ formula, is a clear demonstration that Biafrans are not and will never be considered an integral part of Nigeria. We are not wanted in their Nigeria and how we wish Dr Azikiwe were alive to see what mess he bequeathed to future generations,” Powerful stated.

“Had Dr Azikiwe been endowed with the divine gift of visionary leadership and wisdom, he would have aligned with Chief Obafemi Awolowo and allowed Sir Ahmadu Bello and the rest of his core Arewa north to secede from the rest of the British colony of Nigeria in the 1950s as they so desperately wanted to.

“IPOB who is strongly opposed to the plea by the zone to be included in the loan.

“This periodic shameful spectacle of having eastern politicians continually grovelling and begging to be given a part of what is rightfully and originally theirs would never have happened.

“This incident proves to the world and Nigerians alike that this current Fulani government in Nigeria is fully committed to divide and ridicule other nations.”

He stressed that the marginalisation of Ndigbo and present situations in the zone is what their leader, Nnamdi Kanu has been constantly kicking against.

According to Powerful “in 2014 and 2015 when our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was busy, preaching, crying and lamenting on Radio Biafra that Biafrans are not and can never be allowed to be part of Nigeria, these same Efulefu politicians and their handlers from the core North did their best to ridicule him.

“Our joy today is that our leader has been thoroughly vindicated and these Efulefus humiliated. It is time Biafrans both at home and abroad come together and joined hands to support the current move by IPOB and our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to restore Biafra sovereignty and enthrone a better life for our people both living and unborn.

“We are calling on Biafrans including those senators, governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo to stop reducing the integrity and honour of Biafrans particularly Ndigbo, because their Fulani masters that contribute nothing – absolute zero to the economy of Nigeria, have decided to remove them from their sharing formula.

“Nigeria as currently structured is the gift of the British to their favourite African slave the nomadic Fulani tribe. This is the reality and the sooner other ethnic groups see this in Nigeria, the better their lives will be,” Powerful stated.