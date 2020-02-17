Agaju Madugba, Katsina

At least 22 people escorting a newly wedded lady to her husband’s home perished on Saturday evening in an automobile accident along Kankia-Danja Road, Katsina State.

Seventeen others were seriously injured in the accident, but the bride escaped unhurt.

The crash came on the heels of the killing of 30 persons by bandits in two Katsina communities of Tsauwa and Dankar, in Batsari Local Government Area.

The crash which occurred near Kafur town, involved two J5 buses in a head-on collision.

“The two vehicles burst into flames after the crash and 22 persons were burnt to death,” an eyewitness, Shafi’u Suleiman, said.

Suleiman noted that most of the victims were women and children escorting a bride to her matrimonial home.

According to him, the bride and one of the drivers were among three survivors who escaped unhurt.

The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Katsina, Abubakar Usman, who confirmed the report, said 11 other persons were injured in the crash and were taken to the General Hospital at Malumfashi.

“Those who were burnt beyond recognition were buried according to Islamic rites by the community and religious leaders,” Usman said.

Earlier on January 20, the Police confirmed 17 people killed in a road crash at Yardudu village of Mashi Local Government Area of the state.