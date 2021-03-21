By Christopher Oji

School sport development has been given a boost as the 4th edition of the Gregory Imafidon Foundation youth football championship is set to kick off in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The championship slated to hold from March 24 to April 1,2021 ,will have 22 secondary schools in Edo State participating for the Gold Cup with scholarships and other prizes at stake for the winners.

The tournament sponsored by Mr. Gregory Imafidon, an ex-youth footballer and practicing Family Nurse Practitioner based in Dallas, Texas, USA ,said the 4th edition of the football tournament tagged “Catch them young, kick against crime” will go a long way in reviving school sports in Edo State as well as checking vices like cultism in secondary schools.

“The aim of this tournament is to bring back school sports in Edo State , engage these children meaningfully to help reduce the rate of crime land cultism .

“On behalf of the vulnerable youths in Edo State, I say thank you to all who have seen the need to make Edo State a better and a crime-free state by contributing towards the success of this move. We cannot afford to lose any more youth to crime. The lives of our youth are valuable.”