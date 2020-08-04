The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said that 22 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging petroleum products and food stuff.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as frozen fish, general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, bulk pet coke, butane gas, petrol, bulk fertiliser and base oil.

It said that other 17 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, base oil and petrol.

The authority said it was expecting 11 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Aug. 4 to 8.

It said that the ships contained general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk gypsum, and soya bean.

They are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex. (NAN)