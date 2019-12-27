Cultural troupes from 22 states, yesterday participated in the Calabar cultural carnival.

Calabar residents, including Governor Ben Ayade, were held spellbound with scintillating cultural dancing steps during the annual cultural carnival.

Speaking at the flag off, Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission, Mr. Gabe Onah, said the event was designed to promote Nigeria’s tourism and cultural potentials.

Onah said the theme of the 2019 Carnival ‘Humanity’ was carefully chosen to show kindness and love.

“Today, we are here to tell the story of one Nigeria and culture as the platform of our tourism. That truly, culture is the palm oil with which our tourism is eating.

“This year, we are playing humanity and we have 22 states present out of the 26 that were expected.

“We have been on the road in the last 24 days with the flag off of the city walk and the festival village has been agog with over 10,000 fun seekers daily.

“Also, we have 15 local government areas in the state here present with their different cultural costumes to hit the streets,” he said.

He added that the street dance for the cultural carnival is six kilometres with three adjudication points.

Earlier, Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, who welcomed participants and tourists into the city of Calabar for the festival, said the carnival will showcase the rich heritage of the people of Nigeria in different forms.

The carnival is a component of the yearly tourism fiesta, Carnival Calabar.

Held at the popular Rabana Roundabout, participating cultural troupes had earlier taken off from the Millennium Park, near the A. J. Esune Stadium amid pomp before converging on the venue.

Ecstatic and cheering residents filled the streets as the dancing troupes entertained them.

The electrifying performances of the troupes got the governor getting up from his seat several times to cheer the dancers.

The crowd went into thunderous frenzy when Anambra State contingent with its Atilogu dancers dazzled them with mesmerising acrobatic displays.

The captivating displays by the Atilogu dancers saw Governor Ayade nodding his head in appreciation and cheering endlessly.

Enamoured with their electrifying performance, the obviously delighted governor ordered the Anambra troupe back on the stage for a fresh display after they had exhausted their allotted time.

The 18 local government areas in Cross River State also showcased their rich cultural dancing skills

The colourful event attracted prominent dignitaries, including Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Shameen Ahsan.

Some of the states that participated in the carnival included Kebbi, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Ebonyi, Lagos, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Ebonyi and Kastina.