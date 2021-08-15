From Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Twon- Brass and Okpoama Kingdoms in Brass Local Government of Bayelsa State came alive over the weekend as thousands witnessed the maiden edition of the Israel Sunny-Goli Nembe/Brass Unity Marathon race.

The sporting activity sponsored by Israel Sunny-Goli, member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency is to foster unity among the Nembe speaking people in the state.

22-year-old Anthony Sample Wari, a local baker from Odioma also in Brass Local Government Area, won the male event of a distance of 8 kilometers which took off from the Basketball pitch at Okpoama.

He breasted the tape at 26 minutes, 20 seconds to win the grand prize of N500,000 and an additional N250, 000 from businessman, Chief Kojo Sam.

Timiere Ebiri Armson aged 24 from Egwuama won the second prize of N350,000 running the distance at 28 minutes , three seconds.

In the men’s category of the event, Twenty- six year- old George Ebiegberi from Etiama, was the second runner-up with a time of 29 minutes 11 seconds to win the prize money of ₦150,000.

In the female category which took off from the Timipre Sylva airstrip, Okpoama, 22-years- old police sergeant, Queensley Asedo from Odioma Kingdom emerged winner, with a time of 22 minutes five seconds to win the sum of ₦450,000 for the 1st prize winner. Aniatei Okuaka Fakuma aged 29 from Odioma emerged second-place winner with a time of 24 minutes three seconds, going home with the prize money of ₦200,000 and 16 -years/ old Bolouebi Ebinimi, from Nembe came third place with a time of 26 minutes and went home with the prize money of ₦100,000.

An octogenarian, Nathaniel Puko Tom-Isele, a retired military man from Okpoama Kingdom who ran in solidarity with the athletes went home with N250,000 and an additional N100, 000 from Sam Kojo.

Mrs Tei-Tei Puko aged 59 who also participated in the race smiled home N100, 000.

Sunny-Goli in his remarks expressed delight at the enthusiasm exhibited by the athletes. He implored the athletes and the people of Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency to be peaceful and united, as a people irrespective of their political differences.

The federal lawmaker also enjoined the youths to shun violence and other social vices like taking of hard drugs and other intoxicants, as it is detrimental to their overall well-being in life.

He admonished them to emulate the 80- years -old military retiree, by leading a healthy and sporty life.

Sunny-Goli urged the athletes not to rest on their oars, but to start preparing for the next edition of the marathon, which will witness the participation of international, regional and home-base talents and would hold in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.