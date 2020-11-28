By Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano have arrested a 22 -year old man, Anas Sa’idu for alleged kidnap and murder of a 16 year old boy, Tijjani Kabiru.

A statement on Saturday from Kano State Police Public Relations Officer , DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said that the arrest followed a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, one Kabiru of Konar Dangora town in the state.

The suspect, who was picked two weeks after the commission of the crime, had earlier demanded for a ransom of N1.3 million as MTN recharge cards worth N20, 000 from the relatives of his victim.

The police recounting the event, said that, “On investigation, the suspect freely confessed that, the victim was his neighbor and on the 09/11/2020 at about 1700hrs, he had invited the victim to a farm land with intent to kidnap him.

“Having realized that he has no secured place to keep the victim captive, he strangled him to death and buried him in a shallow grave at the outskirt of their home town on the same date at about 1800hrs- an hour after the kidnap”

“The suspect further confessed that, after killing the victim, he called the victim’s father through his neighbor’s phone number and demanded a ransom of One Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,300,000.00) and Twenty Thousand Naira (N20,000.00) MTN recharge card.

“He also confessed to have smoked Indian Hemp as well as took some drugs before committing the act,”said the police.

According to the police, the suspect led a team of detectives and medical experts to the scene where he buried the victim following which the body of the deceased was exhumed, examined and released to his relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.

Though the suspect confessed to have carried out the kidnapping singlehandedly, the state Commissioner Police , Habu A Sani, has since directed for an advance discreet investigation be carried out for more possible breakthroughs and arrest of accomplices if there is any.