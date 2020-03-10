An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 22-year-old man, Annas John, who allegedly robbed three people of N2.3 million worth of valuables at gunpoint.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Akokhia, who did not take John’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She ordered that John should be kept in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the DPP’s advice.

Akokhia adjourned the case until March 19 for mention.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adegoke Philip, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others at large on Dec. 8, 2019 at Festac Town, Lagos.

Philip said that the defendant, armed with a pistol and other dangerous weapons, robbed Mr Emmanuel Ginikawa, Mr Lucky Ayennuwe and Mrs Stephanie Nnena of their valuables.

“He robbed the complainants of N1.5 million and four phones worth N750,000,”he said.

Philip said that the defendant and his accomplices stopped the complainants and threatened to shoot them if they would not surrender the belongings.

“One of the phones was tracked to the defendant and he was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 296 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 296 attracts 21 years’ imprisonment for robbery.(NAN)