Dr Fahad AL-Taffaq, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Nigeria, said that 22, 000 Nigerian women, children, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) had so far benefitted from the Emirates educational training in 2019.

AL-Taffaq made this known while answering reporters’ questions at the 48th National Day celebration of the UAE in Abuja.

He said that the UAE enjoyed excellent bilateral relations with Nigeria in all sectors of the economy.

According to him, UAE is proud today to see that bilateral trade, as well as medical and conventional tourism in both countries, are improving.

The envoy said: “On the humanitarian aspect of our relationship, we have impacted 22 000 people especially women and children, widows and IDPs through educational training in Nigeria this year.

“We have also provided humanitarian support to many states in Nigeria since January this year.

“We hope that through proper planning and discussions with the state governments, we can do more next year.”

The ambassador expressed the hope that Nigeria would participate in the Dubai Expo-2020, which he described as one of the greatest shows the world would ever see.

According to AL-Taffaq, 200 countries are expected to attend the event scheduled to hold in October 2020 in Dubai.

He explained that the event would showcase human development and human genius.

He added that the expo would be programmed to encourage people to connect to one another and to take advantage of the opportunities that humanity would present for the moment and in the future.

The envoy said the relationship between the UAE and Nigeria had been mutuallly beneficial since the visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to the country in January 2016 and in April 2019.

He expressed readiness to deepen UAE’s economic ties with Nigeria, especially in the area of trade and investment.

UAE celebrates its National Day on Dec. 2 every year.

The day is also used by UAE to mark its Union Day – a union between the six emirates which was followed by the joining of the seventh emirate, Ras Al Khaimah, in 1972.

The National day of UAE is also to mark its nationalisation from the British Protectorate Treaties which were declared in 1968. (NAN)