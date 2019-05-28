Uche Usim, Abuja

Two hundred and twenty-three firms are currently jostling for the 2019/2021 contract for the sale and purchase of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs), domestic and export.

Speaking at the bid opening of the event, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr Maikanti Baru who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr Saidu Mohammed described the occasion as a strategic move to maximize the value of the nation’s natural gas liquid resources for the benefits of Nigerians and other stakeholders.

According to him, the management seeks to continuously grow our domestic gas supply and utilization while also maximizing value from our unutilized knock-off condensates and Natural Gas Liquid resources.

“Our strategic focus in the coming months is to expand domestic LPG supply from our established local sources while also encouraging investments in storage, marketing and distribution infrastructure.

“Through a transparent competitive bidding and evaluation process, we intend to enlist companies with proven investments in Gas utilization, storage, distribution and marketing infrastructure”, he explained.

He listed the 2019-2020 NGLs tender objectives to include: “engaging reputable qualified companies to off-take Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) for the domestic and international markets; ensuring selection of off-takers is aligned with tested transparent and accountable procedures in compliance with the Public Procurement & Nigerian Content Acts.

“In addition to these objectives, it is our intention to: sustain transparency in all our processes and select the best off-takers through a robust mix of big international players with strong Nigerian Gas sector focus companies to ensure supply reliability and local capacity development.

Stimulate investments in the gas storage, marketing and distribution.

It critical at this point to highlight that ultimately, gas utilization whether locally or internationally delivers value optimization to the federation”, he added.