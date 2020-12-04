From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Chairman Board of Trustees (BoTs), Tertiary Education Thrust Fund (TETFUND), Kashim Imam, yesterday, said 226 universities and colleges of education are to benefit from N500 billion education tax in 2021.

Imam disclosed this at TETFUND/FIRS 2020 Joint Interactive Forum with the theme: “New thrust in sustaining the EDT collection during COVID-19 pandemic for effective service delivery of the mandate of the fund.”

He said the BoTs under him was determined to prove that public agency must, should work and must work to get results.

“The synergy between the FIRS and TETfund is vital to the transformation that is evident in our public tertiary institutions nationwide. This was achieved as a result of joint delivery of complementary services by providing amiable and lasting solutions to our beneficiaries,” he said.

Chairman of the BoTs also said TETfund and FIRS teams would visit project sites in tertiary institutions in the state to see if the funds were judiciously utilised.