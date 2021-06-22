From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least 228 amputees have benefited from the free artificial limbs donation by Ishk Tolaram Foundation in conjunction with Center for Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities (CAPWD) and the Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN.

Speaking during the event which led on Tuesday at NKST Church Iyortyer, Makurdi, CAN Chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva said he was moved to seek help when he discovered that the Herdsmen attacks and insurgencies had caused many Benue people their limbs.

“This is about assisting people with disability. Because of the insurgency in Benue, many people were affected and their limbs were amputated. That was why I decided to seek for help and I’m happy that close to 300 people will be benefiting from this free artificial limbs program which will run for one week.

Leva urged people with disabilities never to lose hope and faith in God adding that God will always remember them for good no matter their situation.

On her part, National President of CAPWD, Ellen Thompson noted that the goal of the organisation is principally to advance the cause of persons with disabilities and help them live and enjoy life on equal basis with their able counterparts.

While commended Ishk Tolaram Foundation for being with Nigerians and providing for amputees since 2009, Thompson urged well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of persons living with disability to enable them be self reliant.

Also speaking, representative of Ishk Tolaram Foundation, Bidlan Jaiprakash disclosed that the Foundation had given out 17,000 free limbs since the inception of its operation in Nigerian in 2009.

Jaiprakash who revealed that the Foundation was in Benue to give 233 limbs to 228 persons explained that some of the beneficiaries had bilateral cases after they lost more than one part of their bodies.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke to our Correspondent, James Taazar, 30, a business man who operates provision store from Gwer Local Government area was full of praises to the organisers of the program.

Taaza, a father of one said he lost his right limb in an accident on his way from Enugu State in 2015, adding that since then, he had tried severally to get artificial limbs to buy to no avail.

“I have gone to different orthopedic hospitals to get an artificial limb to buy but I couldn’t get. That’s why I’m so happy today that this Foundation in collaboration with CAN is giving me a limb for free today.