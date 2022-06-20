As Nigeria prepares for the 22nd Commonwealth Games scheduled for Birmingham, the United Kingdom from July 28 to August 8, 2022, all roads now lead to Edo State, the venue for the trials for athletes to represent Nigeria in another anticipated great event, which is aimed at uniting the Commonwealth family through sport.

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City is selected by the Ministry of sports to host the trial for athletes that would be representing the country in Birmingham, due to its richness in world standard facilities.

Speaking ahead of the trials scheduled for June 24th to 26th, the Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli has said that the state has put everything in place for a successful hosting of the trials.

“I think it’s a very big thing for the state and for the very first time in this championship, Edo State would be hosting and we are happy that we are hosting and we have been putting everything into gear to host an itch free event.”

“You would agree with me that in this country right now, we have the best facilities when it comes to track and field and we are trying to capitalize on that, so we are ready and we are only waiting for the athletes and officials arrivals.”

“Also, in hosting this, it’s part of our plans to make Edo the Sports destination in this country and that’s why we cleverly pick events to host, bringing people to Benin which will also help boost the state’s commerce.”

Speaking on the country’s target for the Commonwealth Games in proper, Alli who doubles as Team Nigeria’s Coordinator for the Commonwealth Games said the atmosphere is conducive to better our performance at the last edition.

